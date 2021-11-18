Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan diagnosed with moderate Covid-19

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was on Wednesday rushed to Hyderabad after reporting symptoms of Covid-19 and admitted to Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) for treatment.



The AIG Hospitals released the medical bulletin on the condition of the Governor stating that he has been diagnosed with moderate Covid disease. It also said that a multidisciplinary team evaluated his condition and confirmed that he is clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air.

Raj Bhavan sources said the 87-year-old veteran from Odisha, has been suffering from cold and cough after his return from New Delhi a couple of days ago and was tested positive for Covid-19 on November 15.

On Wednesday, he complained of breathlessness and uneasiness in the chest in the early hours. After initial examination by the Raj Bhavan doctors, he was immediately flown to Hyderabad in a special aircraft from Gannavaram airport.

His wife Suprava Harichandan and son Prithvi Raj Harichandan accompanied him.

A five-time MLA, representing Chilika and Bhubaneshwar (Central) Assembly constituencies in Odisha, Harichandan worked as the Revenue Minister in the BJP-Biju Janata Dal coalition government in 2004.

An old-time Jan Sanghi, Harichandan later joined Bharatiya Janata Party in '80s. Though he defected to Janata Dal for a brief period in '90s, he returned to the BJP in 1996. In July 2019, he was appointed as the Andhra Pradesh Governor.