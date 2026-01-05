Governor interacts with youth participating in National Youth Festival

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer has interacted with a youth contingent from Andhra Pradesh participating in the National Youth Festival to be held in New Delhi, at a programme in Lok Bhavan here on Sunday.

The youth contingent from the State will also participate in the national round of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD)–2026 scheduled to be held as part of National Youth Festival.

Speaking to the youth, Governor Abdul Nazeer said that the future is in their hands, who are the architects of tomorrow. He said that with courage, resilience, and determination, the youth have the power to transform the nation and they have a great role to play in the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

Commissioner of Youth Services S Bharani, Joint Secretary to Governor PS Surya Prakash and others were present.