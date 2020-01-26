Governor presents Best Electoral Practices award to Jt Collector

Kakinada: On the occasion of National Voters' Day, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan presented 'Best Electoral Practices' award to Joint Collector 2 G Raja Kumari at a prgramme held at Kalakshestram in Vijayawada on Saturday. Raja Kumari conducted awareness programmes, seminars and rallies to enroll large number of voters in Kakinada Assembly constituency.



The State Election Commission has recognised the measures taken in the management of EVMs. The Governor also presented Rs 20,000 cash award and certificate to joint collector.

District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and Joint Collector G Lakshmisha and other officials greeted Raja Kumari.