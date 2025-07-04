Governor reviews ex-servicemen initiatives

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who also serves as the chairman of the State Managing Committee for the special fund dedicated to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen, on Thursday chaired a meeting of the committee at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, Brigadier V Venkata Reddy, VSM (Retd.), director of the Sainik Welfare Department, provided a comprehensive presentation to the committee members.

He detailed various programmes currently being implemented through the special fund, outlining the efforts to support and rehabilitate former military personnel.

Brigadier Reddy also presented proposals for future initiatives, including the construction of integrated Sainik Bhavans, war memorials, and community centers across various districts of the state. These facilities are aimed at enhancing welfare services and providing dedicated spaces for ex-servicemen and their families.

Several officials and dignitaries including S S Rawat, special chief secretary, GAD, Major Gen Ajay Misra, GOC HQs TASA; Kumar Vishwajeet, principal secretary of home department; Dr M Hari Jawaharlal, ex-officio secretary to Governor, Brig Digvijay Singh Basera, VSM, secretary, Kendriya Sainik Board, New Delhi attended the meeting.