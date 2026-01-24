India’s first AI-powered knee replacement sets new benchmark in orthopaedic surgery

Bengaluru Sakra IKOC has achieved a major milestone by performing India’s first AI-powered knee replacement using the Intellijoint KNEE system. Unlike conventional robotic surgery, the imageless navigation technology delivers robotic-level precision without bulky equipment or pre-operative CT scans. The AI-driven system provides real-time intraoperative data, enabling highly accurate implant alignment and personalised outcomes. This minimally invasive approach reduces complications, accelerates recovery, and improves long-term implant success.

The landmark procedure positions Sakra IKOC at the forefront of advanced orthopaedic care and signals a transformative shift toward scalable, data-driven joint replacement surgery in India. In an interview with The Hans India̧ Dr. Chandrashekar P, Director, Orthopedics, Sakra IKOC Multi-Specialty Hospital explained about speciality of intellijoint knee system̤

Q1. What makes this surgery a first for India, given that robotic knee replacement already exists?

While robotic-assisted knee replacement has been available in India, this procedure marks a major technological leap. It is the country’s first knee replacement performed using an AI-powered, imageless navigation system that delivers robotic-level precision without bulky robotic arms or pre-operative CT scans.

The Intellijoint KNEE system provides real-time intraoperative data, allowing surgeons to make highly accurate, data-driven decisions inside the operating room. By simplifying workflow while improving implant alignment and joint balance, this approach represents a new phase in orthopaedic surgery—enhancing outcomes without adding complexity for patients or surgical teams.

Q2. How does AI improve outcomes for patients undergoing knee replacement surgery?

AI significantly improves surgical accuracy and long-term implant success. Real-time measurements during surgery enable precise bone cuts and optimal implant positioning, which directly influence how naturally the knee functions post-surgery and how long the implant lasts. As the system avoids intramedullary rods and additional imaging, the procedure is less invasive and reduces complication risks.

For patients, this means less post-operative pain, faster rehabilitation, improved joint stability, and more predictable outcomes. AI ultimately enables personalised surgery tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy.

Q3. Why did Sakra IKOC choose Intellijoint KNEE for this landmark procedure?

At Sakra IKOC, technology adoption is guided by clinical value, not novelty. Intellijoint KNEE was chosen for its ability to combine advanced AI intelligence with surgeon-led control, ensuring precision without disrupting established workflows.

The system has strong global clinical validation, enhances accuracy, and remains minimally invasive. By eliminating bulky robotic infrastructure and pre-operative imaging, it improves efficiency without compromising safety. This aligns with our commitment to world-class orthopaedic care focused on faster recovery, long-term implant success, and meaningful innovation for Indian patients.

Q4. How does this milestone strengthen Sakra IKOC’s position in advanced orthopaedic care in India?

This achievement reinforces Sakra IKOC’s leadership in future-ready orthopaedic care. Being the first hospital in India to perform an AI-powered knee replacement using Intellijoint KNEE sets new benchmarks in precision, safety, and patient-centric outcomes.

It reflects our broader vision of integrating globally proven technologies with expert clinical leadership. As demand for high-quality orthopaedic care rises, this milestone strengthens our ability to deliver internationally benchmarked solutions that remain accessible and relevant to Indian patients.

Q5. How will this technology change the future of joint replacement surgery in India?

AI-enabled systems like Intellijoint KNEE will transform joint replacement surgery by making high-precision outcomes more consistent and scalable. With growing patient volumes, such technology reduces surgical variability through real-time data-driven decision-making.

The absence of large robotic systems makes adoption easier across hospitals. Over time, this will result in longer-lasting implants, fewer revision surgeries, and higher patient satisfaction—shifting the focus from performing surgery to delivering predictable, high-quality outcomes nationwide.