Governor S Abdul Nazeer, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invited to Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam
- The Yagnam will be held from May 12 to 17 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada
- The endowments minister and Srisailam temple officials extend invitation to CM to Maha Kumbhabhishekam slated from May 25 to 31
Vijayawada (NTR district): Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and invited him to the Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam to be performed at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium in Vijayawada from May 12 to 17.
He also met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invited him to participate in the Yagnam.
Satyanarayana, along with endowments commissioner S Satyanarayana and Vedic pundits called on the Chief Minister at his camp office on Tuesday and invited him to participate in the special rituals like Ashtottara Shata Kundatmaka (108) Chandi, Rudra, Raja Syamala, Sudarshana sahita Sri Lakshmi Maha Yagnam to be organised by the AP government and endowments department.
Later, the endowments minister also invited the Chief Minister to participate in Maha Rudra Sathachandi Vedaswahakarapurvaka Maha Kumbhabhishekam to be performed at Srisailam from May 25 to 31. He was accompanied by Srisailam MLA S Chakrapani Reddy, Srisailam Devasthanam chairman R Chakrapani Reddy, executive officer Lavanna and endowments commissioner S Satyanarayana.
The temple priests blessed the Chief Minister with Vedic hymns and offered him prasadam.