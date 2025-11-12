Governor S. Abdul Nazeer receives a grand welcome at Kurnool airport

Kurnool, November 12: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer was accorded a warm and grand welcome upon his arrival at Kurnool Airport on Wednesday morning as part of his official district tour. The Governor, who arrived by a special flight from Vijayawada International Airport, was received with due protocol and cordiality by public representatives and senior officials.

At around 11 a.m., the Governor’s aircraft landed at Kurnool Airport, where Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing T.G. Bharath, District Collector Dr A Siri, and Superintendent of Police Vikranth Patil extended greetings to him. Panyam MLA Gauru Charitha and Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri were also present and joined in welcoming the Governor with bouquets and pleasantries.

The airport premises were abuzz with activity as officials made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth reception. The visit marked the Governor’s first stop in Kurnool district during his tour aimed at reviewing ongoing developmental and educational initiatives.

Following the ceremonial welcome, Governor Abdul Nazeer departed from the airport and proceeded to Rayalaseema University, where he was scheduled to participate in a series of programmes and interactions with faculty, students, and administrative officials.