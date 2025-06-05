  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Govindaraja Brahmotsavams: Lord rides on Simha Vahanam

Govindaraja Brahmotsavams: Lord rides on Simha Vahanam
x
Highlights

Cultural troupes present colourful dances

TIRUPATI: The ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati witnessed the Utsava deity seated majestically atop the ferocious Simha Vahanam.

The devotional cultural troupes displayed colourful dances in front of Vahanam on the bright sunny Wednesday.

While a few artistes portrayed Narasimha Avatara attracting the devotees.

In the evening along with his consorts Sridevi and Sri Bhudevi, Lord Govindaraja Swamy shined on the glittering Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam on Mada streets and blessed the devotees.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, Dy EO Shanti, AEO Munikrishna Reddy, others and devotees were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick