Govindaraja Brahmotsavams: Lord rides on Simha Vahanam
Highlights
Cultural troupes present colourful dances
TIRUPATI: The ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati witnessed the Utsava deity seated majestically atop the ferocious Simha Vahanam.
The devotional cultural troupes displayed colourful dances in front of Vahanam on the bright sunny Wednesday.
While a few artistes portrayed Narasimha Avatara attracting the devotees.
In the evening along with his consorts Sridevi and Sri Bhudevi, Lord Govindaraja Swamy shined on the glittering Mutyapu Pandiri Vahanam on Mada streets and blessed the devotees.
Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, Dy EO Shanti, AEO Munikrishna Reddy, others and devotees were present.
