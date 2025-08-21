Govt aims to uplift farmers’ living standards: Inturi

Nellore: As part of initiative in providing employment to the family members of farmers who sacrificed their land for establishment unit in Kandukur, Indosol Solar PVT limited has organised Employment Offer Distribution Ceremony (EODC) at Chevuru village of Kandukur mandal on Wednesday.

The ceremony was graced by the distinguished presence of Kandukur MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao, Nellore District Collector O Anand, Kandukur Sub Collector Damera Himavamsi Indosol Solar’s vision of combining industrial progress with community empowerment. Indosol Solar is committed to offering direct employment to all eligible land-sellers, while also prioritizing the recruitment of skilled and semi-skilled candidates from nearby villages.

Kandukur MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is moving forward with a specific plan to achieve Swarnandhra (Golden Andhra) by 2047, ensuring balanced industrial growth, massive investments, and sustainable opportunities for the youth across Prakasam district.

Nellore Collector Anand stated, “The government is ready to train unemployed youth to create more job opportunities.” He added that the establishment of companies like Indosol and BPCL will generate a large number of jobs for locals, and the government will extend training and employment opportunities based on qualifications. Indosol Solar’s Chief Operating Officer Dr Balachander Krishnan said that Indosol Solar will ensure the growth as meaningful only when it uplifts the communities around us.

He announced that local youth can apply for jobs by submitting their applications at the company office or via email. The Skill Development Corporation will provide training based on the candidates’ qualifications, with programs starting from September month. TDP leaders and local farmers were present.