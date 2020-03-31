Govt allocates Rs 3,000 crore to fight Coronavirus menace: minister A. Suresh

Kadapa: District Incharge Minister A. Suresh has disclosed that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated Rs 3,000 crore for facing Caronavirus menace in the state.

Addressing the meeting with officials along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha here on Tuesday, the in-charge minister assured that people need not worry as the government is ready to face challenges in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the state.

He said that as part of this initiative it was decided to set up shelter homes in every Mandal of the state. " Government is very serious and ready to launch battle with Caronavirus however the people have to extend their cooperation by maintaining Social Distancing at market places and staying at home to avoid community transmission of the virus. This was most important as the officials and people' s representatives work together to bringing awareness in the public" he said.

While lauding the initiative of Collector CH. Harikiran and SP KNN Anburajan who are effectively dealing with the issue, the minister said that no single positive case has been registered in Kadapa district. The minister has urged the philanthropists to come forward in extending financial support because governments cannot lonely deal such mammoth task.

The in-charge minister congratulated the revenue, police, municipal departments for rendering restless service in the interest of public during a lockdown.

Government Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy said that farmers growing horticulture crops like Papaya, Banana, Mango incurring huge crop losses. He urged the district in-charge minister to help them by bringing the issue to the notice of chief minister. Joint Collector M. Gauthami and others were present at a meeting.