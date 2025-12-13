Govt announces dates for 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu

Vijayawada: The state government officially announced the dates for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu, one of the most significant spiritual events for devotees in the Telugu states. The Godavari Pushkaralu will begin on June 26, 2027, and will last for 12 days, concluding on July 7, 2027.

Endowments ex-officio secretary Dr M Hari Jawaharlal issued GO Rt No1575 on Friday to this effect. He indicated that detailed guidelines and action plans will be provided in the coming months.

The dates were finalised based on the opinion of Thangirala Venkata Krishna Purna Prasad, Asthana Siddhanti of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

His astronomical and traditional calculations confirmed the auspicious commencement of the Pushkaralu period. Endowments commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan forwarded Siddhanti’s recommendations to the government, following which approval was granted.

The government directed that the schedule be published in the Extraordinary Gazette dated December 12, officially notifying the Pushkaralu period.

District collectors concerned, along with the endowments department and related departments, will begin preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the massive event.

The Godavari Pushkaralu, held once every 12 years, draw lakhs of devotees who take a holy dip in the river, believing it purifies the body and soul. With the dates finalised well in advance, the government is expected to begin planning for large-scale arrangements covering infrastructure, sanitation, pilgrim amenities, transportation, security and crowd management across towns situated along the Godavari basin.