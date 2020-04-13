Govt appoints chief legal advisor to SIT for investigation into Insider Trading charges

Andhra Pradesh: While taking measures to contain coronavirus spread in the state, on one hand, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is actively focusing on other issues related to the state administration. The Chief Minister who sacked the state election commissioner through an ordinance for postponing the local body elections is now focused on the SIT investigation over the insider trading in Amaravati lands.

The Jagan government, which is firm on the investigation into land irregularities has not going back. The government already appointed SIT for inquiry based on the report of the Cabinet Subcommittee. In this backdrop, the government has recently issued a directive to appoint the Chief Legal Advisor to SIT to intensify the probe without any legal hurdles.

Senior Advocate Ainakollu Venkateshwar has been appointed as Chief Legal Advisor to the Special Investigation Team. The government is very careful of legal implications in the capital land scam investigation.