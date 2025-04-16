Govt bans fishing for 61 days

Vizianagaram: In line with its annual policy to protect marine biodiversity during the fish breeding season, the State government imposed a 61-day fishing ban from April 15 to June 14. The officials have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone violating this restriction.

The seasonal ban coincides with the period when fish lay eggs, typically from April onwards. As part of this initiative, the use of mechanised boats in the sea is strictly prohibited to safeguard spawning fish and shrimp populations. Non-mechanised boats are permitted to fish, but only within eight nautical miles from the shore.

In Vizianagaram district, coastal villages like Konam, Tippalavalasa, Tonam, Chintapalli and some others in Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega mandals are completely depending on fishing for their livelihood. Around 1,121 engine boats from these two mandals venture into the sea daily.

With no fishing during these two months, the livelihoods of thousands of fishermen would be very tough and they undertake boar repair works and purchasing of spareparts to re-enter into sea after the fishing holidays.

Compensation delay raises concerns: Traditionally, the governments have provided financial assistance during the fishing ban. Under the previous YSRCP administration, Rs 10,000 per fisherman was deposited into their bank accounts under the ‘Matsyakara Bharosa’ scheme. However, due to the election code in effect last year, this aid was not distributed.

Now the newly-elected TDP-led alliance government announced its intention to resume the compensation scheme. However, no beneficiaries have been identified so far. This delay has led to widespread concern among the fishing community.

In Bhogapuram and Pusapatirega alone, 3,522 fishermen were supposed to receive the compensation. Usually, the scheme is implemented in May, but neither last year’s dues have been paid nor has this year’s process of identifying beneficiaries begun.

As per the Department of Fisheries, around 1,900 mechanised boats, 14,000 small motor boats and around 15,000 traditional fishing boats are under usage by the fishermen in the entire east coast of Andhra Pradesh. Around 550 fishermen villages are there across the State and 6 lakh fishermen population depends upon fishing and allied sectors in coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh.

K Narayana, a small fishing boat operator from Bhogapuram mandal, said that they would ensure steps to protect marine wealth by stopping fishing these days and they spend hard days in the coming two months with less income. Some of them would go into sea on country boats to earn a few rupees to meet their daily expenses.