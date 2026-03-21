Govt betrayed student community: AISF

AISF State general secretary Nandela Naserji alleged that HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has betrayed student community in the State. Addressing a press meet here on Friday, he reminded that on February 10, Nara Lokesh, on the floor of the Assembly, had announced that the government would release Rs 1,200 crore towards pending fee reimbursement dues and even issued a GO to that effect.

However, despite several months passing, not a single student has received the fee reimbursement, he said, adding that Lokesh’s announcement has remained limited to a press statement.

He further stated that lakhs of students across the State are waiting for fee reimbursement, but the government has failed to deliver, causing severe distress among students.

Naserji warned that if the government fails to release the promised Rs 1,200 crore fee reimbursement by March 30, they would launch a large-scale student agitation.

The AIYF district secretary questioned how unemployed youth are expected to celebrate festivals when job opportunities remain scarce. He criticised the government for releasing only 10,000 jobs despite a large number of vacancies in various departments, calling it a betrayal of unemployed youth. He demanded that the government immediately fill at least 50,000 posts to provide relief to unemployed youth.

They criticised the government over its failure to control ganja despite earlier promises to curb it within 100 days. They alleged that even when a ruling alliance MP from Eluru was reportedly found involved in a drug-related incident and tested positive, no action was taken against him.

They questioned whether there is one law for common people and another for ruling party leaders and demanded immediate suspension of the MP.

AIYF district president Jangala Chaitanya, AISF district secretary Yashwanth, city secretary Praneeth, Amarnath, Ajay, Durgaprasad, and others were present.