Govt determined to shift capital to Vizag: Botcha Satyanarayana

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that though opposition parties are creating hurdles for the development of the State, the government is determined to shift capital to Visakhapatnam.

The Minister, accompanied by his ministerial colleagues Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, Kurasala Kannababu, Pinipe Viswaraoop, MP Margani Bharat Ram and District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran inaugurated various development works worth Rs 15.25 crore here on Friday.

He inaugurated the Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) at RMC. He said that as the capital issue is pending in the court, they are trying to find out the solutions to overcome the legal problem. He stated that the government is paying compensation to tenant farmers in Amravati. He alleged that the opposition parties are stalling their efforts to improve living conditions of the poor.

He also assured that they would transform Rajamahendravarm into a beautiful city in the State by adopting a Master Plan and lay the ring road for its expansion and beautification. Referring to the new property tax regime, the Minister said that the property tax system has been brought transparency in the State.

TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said the Ministers were focused on developing the city of Rajamahendravaram on the lines of Visakhapatnam.