- Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
MLAs, leaders leave for Rae Bareli
Wanaparthy: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, along with other party leaders, on Thursday left from Samshabad Airport, in Hyderabad, for Rai Bareli to canvass in the constituency where Rahul Gandhi, MP, is contesting.
Reddy was accompanied by Nagarkurnool LS candidate Dr Mallu Ravi, Achampet MLA Dr Chikkudu Vamsikrishna, Nagarkurnool legislator Rajesh Reddy, Gadwal ZP chairperson Sarita, Nagarkurnool Parliament seat in-charge Madhusudhan Reddy, Nagarkurnool district OBC cell president Girivardhan Goud, and Gadwal senior leader Tirupatayya.
