MLAs, leaders leave for Rae Bareli

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, along with other party leaders, on Thursday left from Samshabad Airport, in Hyderabad, for Rai Bareli to canvass in the constituency where Rahul Gandhi, MP, is contesting.

Reddy was accompanied by Nagarkurnool LS candidate Dr Mallu Ravi, Achampet MLA Dr Chikkudu Vamsikrishna, Nagarkurnool legislator Rajesh Reddy, Gadwal ZP chairperson Sarita, Nagarkurnool Parliament seat in-charge Madhusudhan Reddy, Nagarkurnool district OBC cell president Girivardhan Goud, and Gadwal senior leader Tirupatayya.