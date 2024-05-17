  • Menu
Former Minister Harish Rao visits Yadadri shrine

Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao observing Narasimha Sagar reservoir from Yadadri hill during his visit to Yadadri shrine on Thursday
Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao observing Narasimha Sagar reservoir from Yadadri hill during his visit to Yadadri shrine on Thursday

Yadadri: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao visited Yadadri Sri lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Shrine on Thursday where he participated in the Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Homam organised at Yadadrishudi Temple in the morning.

Yadadri: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao visited Yadadri Sri lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Shrine on Thursday where he participated in the Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Homam organised at Yadadrishudi Temple in the morning.

A special pooja was performed after visiting the Swayambhu and Pratishtha Alaknarmurti in the sanctum sanctorum. After performing darshan of Swami, he visited the Baswapur Narasimha Sagar Reservoir and discussed various issues with party leaders and workers.

“The BRS party will regain its former glory and everyone should work hard for the party,” he urged those present. Moreover, he called on everyone to work hard for the victory of party’s Khammam-Nalgonda and Warangal Graduate MLC candidate Rakesh Reddy.

