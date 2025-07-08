Govt encouraging police to adopt latest technology: Home Minister

Visakhapatnam: Adopting technology, the State government is keen on bringing changes in the police department, underlined Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

Distributing air-conditioned helmets and two-wheelers to the traffic police personnel at a programme organised by the Visakhapatnam city police on Monday, the Home Minister mentioned that 64 two-wheelers were provided to the police on behalf of the State government.

Criticising the previous YSRCP government for weakening the policing system during its governance, Anitha said the coalition government was paying special attention to the police department and the welfare of the personnel ever since it came to power last year.

“Insurance facilities are being provided to the police personnel. The efficiency of the police would improve if required facilities are provided to them and the State government is keen on providing them to the department,” she stressed.

As traffic personnel work under soaring temperatures, Anitha noted that the air-conditioned helmets will be very useful for them.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that Visakhapatnam Port Authority and South Asia LPG Company also came forward in providing AC helmets to the police personnel. The VPA also gave two drone cameras to the police personnel.