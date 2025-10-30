Govt expedites Rs.1 lakh cr BPCL, Indosol projects

Vijayawada: The state government is stepping up efforts to fast-track two marquee industrial projects, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) proposed refinery-cum-petrochemical complex and Indosol Limited’s integrated solar-cell manufacturing facility, both planned at the Ramayapatnam Industrial Cluster in Nellore district.

The two mega projects, backed by investments of over Rs 1 lakh crore, are expected to position Ramayapatnam as a major energy and manufacturing hub under the state.

The government aims to transform the southern coastal corridor into a nucleus for green energy and petrochemical production.

According to official sources, the BPCL greenfield refinery, one of India’s largest upcoming investments, carries an estimated cost of Rs 96,862 crore. The state has already allotted 6,000 acre for the project.

Indosol Solar, a subsidiary of Shirdi Sai Electricals, is progressing with its integrated solar-cell manufacturing complex within the same cluster, complementing the refinery’s downstream industrial ecosystem.

To ensure smooth implementation, the government has appointed special chief secretary for water resources department G Sai Prasad as the nodal officer for both projects.

He will coordinate with multiple state and central agencies, including the revenue, industries and energy departments, as well as PSUs such as APIIC, AP Maritime Board and APTransco, to remove administrative bottlenecks and accelerate clearances. Officials believe this dedicated oversight will help maintain momentum and ensure timely grounding of both projects.

The initiative comes amid a broader push by the Chandrababu Naidu-led government to revive large-scale industrial investments in the state. Since June 2024, the State Cabinet has cleared 149 projects worth Rs 7.4 lakh crore, with the potential to generate seven lakh jobs. In addition, more than Rs 3 lakh crore worth of investments have already been facilitated under various sectoral policies.