Govt fails to release funds for Kotappakonda festivities

Guntur: Despite the State government declaring that Maha Shivratri festivities at famous hill shrine Kotappakonda will be organised as a State festival, it has not been releasing the funds to meet the festivities for the last five years.

According to official sources, the government has to release Rs 30 lakh per year to meet the Kotappakonda Tiranalu expenditure.

The Endowments department officials wrote a letter to the government several times, but in vain. Two days ago, the officials wrote a letter to the government seeking release of funds, nut there is no response from the government.

The temple authorities are meeting the Kotappakonda Tiranalu expenditure from the temple funds and making necessary arrangements. Like last year, this year also the temple authorities painted the temple premises and set up six types of special queues for the convenience of the devotees. They set up pandals on the temple premises and electrical lighting to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple on the hillock.

Meanwhile, Palnadu district administration with the coordination of all the departments is making necessary arrangements for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple. The devotees are criticising that the State government is neglecting the Kotappakonda and not releasing funds.