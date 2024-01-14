Govt flayed for filing ‘false cases’ against Naidu

Vijayawada: Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been hoping that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will be sentenced to life imprisonment, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said such hopes will only be a pipedream.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Varla Ramaiah said Jagan only has scope of getting a life term conviction as he has been facing several CBI and ED cases. He said though the YSRCP government had filed several cases against Naidu, the courts have been saying that there is no evidence whatsoever in all the cases. The TDP leader said Jagan could get life term sentence in several cases as charge-sheets have already been filed against him in 11 cases.

He pointed out that the 11 charge-sheets have been filed against Jagan in different cases 12 years ago. The CBI too has submitted necessary evidence against Jagan in the court, he said.

Ramaiah asked if Jagan did not develop his business and mint money by resorting to quid pro quo deals by taking advantage of his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s position as the Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh.

"Since this quid pro quo has also been proved with evidence how many times Jagan should be sentenced to life imprisonment,” Ramaiah asked.

Pointing out that not a single charge-sheet has been filed in any of the cases against Naidu, the TDP politburo member said that on the other hand he was granted anticipatory bail. Varla Ramaiah demanded that the officers investigating the cases filed against Naidu be suspended as they have not conducted the probe properly.

The courts have already made it clear that they could not find Naidu’s involvement in any of the cases pending against him, Ramaiah said and added that the fact is that the courts have pulled up the police department. The court, in its judgement, has even admonished both the police and the Crime Investigation Department (CID), he stated.

“Is it correct on the part of Jagan to seek 3,500 adjournments without attending the court,” Varla Ramaiah asked and wondered if a common man too gets so many adjournments.

The judges have questioned Jagan as to how his assets have increased significantly and so suddenly as the total cost of his properties in 2004 was a mere Rs 1.73 cr, the TDP politburo member said.

Ramaiah expressed concern that if the economic offenders who destroyed the financial system of the country are not taken to task, the entire society will have to face the consequences.

Advising the police officials to utilise their power properly, he felt that one should not be arrested on false charges and the police should move forward only when they find concrete evidence after investigation.