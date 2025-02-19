Live
- Amid summer crisis BWSSB to impose fines for drinking water wastage
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy took holy dip at Sangam
- Collector inspects hospital
- Officials attack tribal locality, remove huts in wee hours
- Your Daily Horoscope for February 19, 2025: Astrological Guidance & Predictions
- HC seeks replies over steps for testing accused, minor survivors
- Revanth concerned over tardy Vemulawada temple expansion works
- Panel to probe charges of ill-treatment
- Nepali student’s death sparks furore in Assembly
- CBI raids Bishnupada’s residence
Govt flayed for not implementing ‘Super Six’ schemes
Kurnool: Kurnool city Congress president Shaik Jilani Bhasha demanded immediate implementation of the Super Six schemes.
Speaking at the ‘Super Six-Super Flop’ programme held near the Collectorate here on Tuesday following the directions of APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, Jilani Bhasha criticised the TDP-led coalition government in the Staet for failing to implement the promises made and for “not implementing” a single scheme even after 9 months of coming to power.
He pointed out that the coalition government was yet to implement free buses for 9 months, three cylinders per year, 15,000 rupees for every student and Rs 20,000 per farmer under Rythu Bandhu and Rs 1,500 per month for every woman above 18 years.
