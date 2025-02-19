Govt flayed for not implementing ‘Super Six’ schemes

Kurnool: Kurnool city Congress president Shaik Jilani Bhasha demanded immediate implementation of the Super Six schemes.

Speaking at the ‘Super Six-Super Flop’ programme held near the Collectorate here on Tuesday following the directions of APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, Jilani Bhasha criticised the TDP-led coalition government in the Staet for failing to implement the promises made and for “not implementing” a single scheme even after 9 months of coming to power.

He pointed out that the coalition government was yet to implement free buses for 9 months, three cylinders per year, 15,000 rupees for every student and Rs 20,000 per farmer under Rythu Bandhu and Rs 1,500 per month for every woman above 18 years.