Govt giving top priority to medical & health: Collector Venugopala Reddy

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopala Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for medical and health. Along with MLA Mekathoti Sucharita, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, he inaugurated the newly constructed Urban Health Centre building and set foundation stone for the construction of CC road and drain construction work at Janma Bhoomi Nagar at Swarnandhra Nagar here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector recalled that the government has filled vacant posts in medical and health department and decided to introduce family doctor system to deliver medical services at the doorstep of the people. Out of 49 urban health centres in Guntur district, 37 centres are housed in new buildings and for the remaining centres, buildings are under renovation. He said the State government is constructing building for UHC at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and Rs 20 lakh is spending for purchasing necessary medical equipment. He urged people to avail medical services at UHCs to reduce the burden on GGH.

MLA Mekathoti Sucharita said that the government sanctioned seven urban health centres for Prattipadu and so far, six centres were inaugurated and the remaining centre will be inaugurated very soon. Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said that since YSRCP came to power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set up 260 UHCs in the State.

DMHO Dr Sumaya Khan and GMC officials were present.