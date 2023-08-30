Govt giving top priority to sportspersons: MP Sanjeev

Kurnool: Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Mayor BY Ramaiah and MLA MA Hafeez Khan said that the State government is giving top priority to the welfare of sports persons, adding that the government always encourages enthusiastic sports persons.



They participated in the inaugural ceremony of the bronze statue of legendry hockey player Padmabhushan awardee Major Dhyan Chand here at the District Sports Authority Stadium on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, MP Sanjeev Kumar said that he was happy to unveil bronze statue of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on the latter’s 117th birth anniversary on the occasion of 27th International Sports Day in Kurnool. He informed that Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned from MP funds for modernising the multi exercise gym and the cheque was also handed over to department of youth services Setkur CEO Ramana.

MLA MA Hafeez Khan stated that Padmabhushan awardee Major Dhyan Chand won medals for three consecutive times in Olympics games. Sports persons need to take inspiration from his relentless efforts and strive to follow his foot paths. Competition is very common phenomena in every sport, but we should overcome the competition, then only we will get due identity, said Hafeez Khan. He further said that several sports persons, who represented district, State, national and international level competitions, were from Kurnool and made the district proud.

Mayor BY Ramaiah said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is giving top priority to education besides sports. Noting that the State government is taking care of sports persons, he called upon the sports persons to take inspiration from Major Dhyan Chand and strive to bring name and fame to the district, State and India by representing at Olympic Games.

Earlier, MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Mayor BY Ramaiah and MLA MA Hafeez Khan have unveiled the bronze statue of Dhyan Chand and paid floral tributes marking his birth anniversary.