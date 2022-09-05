Govt harassing teachers, alleges Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada (NTR District): Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan alleged that teachers in the State are being harassed and their agony is indescribable. In a press statement here on Monday, he warned that the past experiences showed that all the people, who harassed teachers, have no place in history. He claimed that the YSRCP government is troubling teachers in an acrimonious way across the State.

Pawan Kalyan described that boycotting of the Teachers Day celebration by the teachers is an eye opener to the blind government. He said that he extended his complete solidarity for the reasonable demands of the teachers on behalf of JSP. He stated that Teachers Day, which has to be celebrated with joy and gaiety, turned into a dampened affair in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan all praise for the teachers, who impart education for our life sustainability. "On the auspicious occasion of Teachers Day, I humbly pay my respects to the teachers, who are givers of knowledge. Along with society, I too believe that teachers are the guides for the future of a country or race," he added.