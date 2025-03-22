Govt initiatives reduce incidence of anaemia

Theimplementation of various welfare schemes by the state and Central governments significantly improved living standards and health outcomes for underprivileged communities. A recent Central survey revealed a notable decline in anaemia cases in the backward district of Vizianagaram.

A comprehensive study, led by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, in collaboration with IAVI India, the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), and UNICEF, is underway across 12 districts in six states to analyse the reduction in anaemia prevalence.

The study focuses on children aged 6–59 months, women of reproductive age (15–49 years), including pregnant and lactating women, and adolescent girls, covering the period between 2015 and 2020. The research aims to identify the key factors behind the decline in anaemia cases from 2015 to 2021.

In Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have been selected for the study.

The research also assesses the impact of Anaemia Mukt Bharat (AMB), the Government of India’s flagship programme launched in 2018. The study is being overseen by a group comprising senior officials from the National Health Mission (NHM), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Maulana Azad Medical College.

Key findings highlight the successful implementation of government programs such as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Mid-Day Meal (MDM), Public Distribution System (PDS), Rashtriya Bal SwasthyaKaryakram (RBSK), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Jal Jeevan Mission, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

State-level initiatives have enhanced dietary diversity, while grassroots monitoring and special provisions for tribal populations—such as improved road connectivity, electricity, and livelihood opportunities—have played a pivotal role in reducing anaemia.

On Friday, a Central team met with district collector BR Ambedkar to discuss the key factors behind the decline in anaemia cases in Vizianagaram..