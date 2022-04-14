Govt insulting Hindu gods to appease minorities: BJP

Guntur: BJP national secretary and State co-in-charge Sunil Deodhar alleged that the YSRCP government is insulting Hindu Gods to appease the Minorities. He reminded that a Muslim had cooked non-vegetarian food at Pedakakani temple canteen.

Addressing media in Guntur city on Wednesday, Deodhar wondered at the inaction by the temple officials and police officers on Pedakakani incident. He remembered that the State government supported Minorities in Jinnah Tower issue also, because of whom, lakhs of Hindus died in communal violence. He alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is appeasing the Minorities with an eye on vote bank politics. The CM had insulted devotees visiting Tirumala, he added.

The BJP leader stated that there is severe financial crisis in the State. He expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in the State with the support of Jana Sena Party.

BJP district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, State vice-president Surendra Reddy, former minister Dr Sanakkayala Aruna, Maganti Sudhakar Yadav, state official spokesman Chandu Sambasiva Rao were present.