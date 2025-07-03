Govt keen to address people’s problems: MP

Eluru: State development is possible only under the capable governance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said MP Putta Mahesh Kumar. He inaugurated the “First Step in Good Governance” programme at MRC Colony here on Wednesday, organised under the leadership of MLA Badeti Radhakrishna to mark one year of the coalition government coming to power.

APCOB Chairman Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, Municipal Corporation Chairperson Shaik Noorjahan, Eluru Urban Development Corporation Chairman Peddiboyina Sivaprasad, APSRTC Zone Chairman Reddy Appalanaidu, officials, coalition leaders, and public representatives participated in the programme and distributed pamphlets door-to- door.

MP Putta Mahesh Kumar explained the developmental and welfare initiatives undertaken by the coalition government in its first year under the leadership of Naidu. As part of the door-to-door campaign, the MP enquired about public issues and directed officials to take prompt action for their resolution.

Speaking at a media meet afterward, Mahesh Kumar stated that under the Talli Ki Vandanam scheme, the government deposited Rs 15,000 per student directly into the accounts of their mothers.

He further informed that under the NTR Bharosa scheme, the government is providing Rs 4,000 per month to the elderly and widows, Rs 6,000 to the disabled and leprosy patients, Rs 10,000 to kidney, liver, and thalassemia patients, and Rs 15,000 to the completely disabled.

He clarified that under the Deepam-2 scheme, every eligible household is being provided with three free LPG cylinders per year. In addition to implementing various welfare schemes, the government has also accelerated the construction works of Amaravati Capital and the Polavaram Project, the MP said.