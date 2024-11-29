Govt neglecting education sector: Former MLA

Anantapur: Former MLA Y Visweshwara Reddy alleged that students and their parents are under stress as the coalition government has failed to clear fee reimbursement dues.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the former MLA pointed out that many parents and students are complaining that the college managements are not giving certificates as fee reimbursement dues are not cleared. He demanded the government to release free reimbursement amount immediately and not to play with students’ lives.

‘Education Minister Nara Lokesh should know the reality instead of giving rejoinders. The State government has been neglecting education sector, while former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought revolutionary changes in education field,” he said. Students and youth are in distress due to the policies of the government, Vishweswara Reddy said, adding that there were no adequate allocations for education sector in the budget and this is affecting future of the students, who are bearing the brunt of the government’s apathy.