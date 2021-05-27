Govt-NGO cooperation to fight Covid stressed : K S Jawahar Reddy

Amaravati: Special chief secretary and chairperson of Covid Command and Control Centre Dr K S Jawahar Reddy stressed the need for collaboration between the government and NGOs in combating covid-19 pandemic.

A meeting was organised on Wednesday in the context of the communication sent by the National Disaster Management Authority and Niti Aayog to the state governments on creation of coordination mechanism using the services of NGOs, civil society organisations (CSOs) and voluntary organisations to contain Covid.

Jawahar Reddy addressed the meeting followed by Kishore from UNICEF, sharing the key areas regarding GO-NGO coordination structure, functions and interventions by NGOs in the state. The joint collectors and NGO representatives shared the initiatives being taken up across various districts.

Jawahar Reddy said GO-NGO coordination centres are to be set up at the state and district levels with nodal officers and the communication is to be issued to all concerned.

NGOs can be a link between the services made available by the government and communities who are in need of them. Government organisations and NGOs can complement and supplement each other and strictly avoid duplication of services.

He said RCCE (risk communication and community strategy) approach should be adopted through community platforms such as SHGs, village and ward volunteers, frontline health workers, panchayat raj members and NGOs and only state government-approved publicity material is to be disseminated

He stressed the need for providing psycho-social support to individuals and families affected by Covid. The sectors where cooperation is useful include management of isolation centres, vaccination centres and testing centres, testing in child care /old age homes at doorstep through mobile vehicles.

Jawahar Reddy said the government was extending provision of depositing 10 lakh to children orphaned due to covid-19 who have lost one parent who is the breadwinner of the family.

He said the NGOs within each district would be mapped and allotted specific operational areas and functional areas to ensure efficient outreach.

To deliver these services, the NGO representatives sought support from the government in terms of vaccination of their employees, identity cards and vehicle passes to ensure functioning without any disruption. There would be periodical meetings at state and district levels to review the activities.