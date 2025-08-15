Govt nod for Nallapadu tank restoration

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar thanked the State government for its continuous support toward the city’s development. Responding to the approval granted for handing over the Nallapadu Tank (Telagamba Cheruvu) restoration and drinking water facility development to the Guntur Municipal Corporation.

Reiterating his commitment to the development of the Prattipadu constituency, he stated that this decision would provide permanent drinking water facilities to the local people. He noted that restoration of the tank would improve groundwater reserves and contribute to environmental protection.

He assured that works would be expedited and completed on time with the cooperation of the Guntur Municipal Corporation, Minor Irrigation Department, and relevant officials. Spread over a total of 79.47 acres, this tank will continue to serve current irrigation needs, while developing a walking track and park around it. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said plans will be prepared to make it a permanent source of drinking water for the people. He clarified that the tank’s beauty would be preserved.