Govt plans to sanction 4 lakh new houses

Ongole: The minister for social welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy participated in the public grievance redressal programme at the Mandal Parishad Development Office in Singarayakonda, Kondapi constituency, on Monday. He received petitions from the public on various issues and directed officials to thoroughly examine and promptly resolve the concerns raised.

Speaking on the occasio, Minister Swamy stated that a total of 91 petitions were received, with most of them being requests for housing plots, complaints about land encroachment, re-surveys, and illegal layouts on assigned lands. The government plans to sanction 4 lakh new houses, addressing issues regarding pending bills for houses constructed under the housing scheme and applications for new house sanctions.

In the last four months, Rs 17 crore has been sanctioned for roads and side drain construction in the Kondapi constituency alone, and about Rs 140 crore has been allocated for various development works in the erstwhile Prakasam district.

The minister also informed that the foundation stone laying ceremonies for works under the “Palle Panduga” programme will commence from October 14.

Pensions are being distributed on the 1st of every month, or a day earlier if the 1st falls on a government holiday, and the government plans to initiate the free gas scheme from Deepavali. The aim is to implement welfare schemes for all eligible individuals. The programme was attended by Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, Tahsildar Ravi, MPDO Jayamani, various mandal officials, and VROs from the mandal.