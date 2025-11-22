Govt prioritises fishermen’s welfare: Minister

Ongole: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy affirmed the government’s commitment to fishermen’s welfare during World Fisheries Day celebrations held at the grievance hall in the Collectorate on Friday.

At first, the minister released about 700000 fish fingerlings into reservoirs, tanks, and ponds across the district, including Turpu Nayudu Palem and Mallavarappadu tanks in Tanguturu mandal. He noted that abundant rainfall has filled water bodies, ensuring increased income for fishing societies, gram panchayats, and fishermen's livelihoods. In the meeting held at the Collectorate, the minister highlighted key welfare measures, including a compensation of Rs 20000 for the fishing ban, subsidised nets and motorboats, insurance coverage for fishermen, and relief supplies during cyclones. The government provides electricity at Rs 1.50 per unit for aquaculture operations and has decided to return fishermen’s lands in Uppada following their protests.

District Collector P Raja Babu emphasised adopting modern technology and innovative courses in colleges for aquaculture studies. He urged fishermen to utilise the extensive coastline for enhanced income generation. Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao announced upcoming initiatives, including a fishing harbour at Pallepalem, construction of a jetty, increased diesel subsidies, and development of the Madanuru-Gundamala beach road. He mentioned Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to Tamil Nadu regarding fishing disputes and promised to resolve housing site issues.

During the programme, attended by Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Joint Collector Ronanki Gopalakrishna, and officials, compensation cheques of Rs 5 lakh each were distributed to families of seven deceased fishermen. Ten fishermen received life jackets, five received GPS sets, and two received boats, engines, and nets.