Govt promotes job creation, skill drive & Class 10 reforms

Vijayawada: Huma resources development secretary Kona Sasidhar on Wednesday said the current government had provided employment to 4,84,450 people since coming to power. Addressing the district collectors conference at the Secretariat, he outlined the various initiatives being undertaken to promote skills and employment generation.

He said the government’s target is to create 20 lakh jobs and efforts are being made in that direction, noting that 4.84 lakh jobs have already been generated. As part of this drive, a job mela is being organised once every three months in each constituency. Against a target of conducting 1,232 job melas, the government has so far organised 1,483, through which employment was provided to 99,665 candidates. A total of 10,145 companies and organisations participated in these job fairs, he said.

Sasidhar said the government is focusing on skill development from the school level itself and is implementing programmes to prepare skilled manpower in line with industry demand.

He said 6,84,310 MSME units have generated 21,668 jobs. Through the Skill Portal, AI-based educational interviews are being conducted for one lakh candidates by Sankranti, he added. German language skills have also been integrated into the nursing curriculum. Referring to education outcomes, the HRD secretary said the government is aiming for improved Class 10 examination results and has rolled out a 100-day action plan involving special training and regular tests for students.

He asked district collectors to closely monitor the implementation of the programme in their respective districts. Daily slip tests are being conducted, and officials should ensure that all students are participating, he said, adding that the initiative would significantly help students achieve better results in the Class 10 examinations.