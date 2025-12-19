Vikas Jain apologizes for missing Ankita Lokhande’s birthday, promises to make it up to her

Mumbai: Vikas Jain has shared a heartfelt birthday message for his wife, Ankita Lokhande, expressing regret over not being able to celebrate the special day with her.

In his emotional note, he apologized for missing her birthday and promised to make it up to her. Vikas also praised her caring nature, strength, and the deep bond they share. Taking to his Instagram handle, Jain shared a romantic photo of them from their Maldives vacation alongside a heartfelt note. In the caption, Vikas Jain expressed his love writing, “Happy birthday to the most caring and nurturing soul. I may not have always understood the strength you carry in the form of deep love and belonging but that is exactly what binds us. Once you realize it you know how important it is to keep everything together.”

“You are a protector of your people and you never hesitate to take a stand when it truly matters. Sometimes the world may not fully understand your emotions but they are what bind everyone who truly matters. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there to bring in your birthday for reasons you already know but I promise I’ll make it up to you. I love you,” he added.

On December 19, Ankita Lokhande turned 41 and shared glimpses from her birthday celebrations on Instagram. The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress celebrated her special day with Samarth Jurel, Divya Agarwal, Aparna Dixit, Mansha Bahl, and many more. Several of her friends from the industry flooded social media with birthday wishes.

Meanwhile, Vikas and Ankita have recently celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary. The couple shared heartfelt posts for each other that reflected on their journey of love, commitment, and togetherness.

For the caption, they wrote, “4 years of us Of growing, learning, falling, rising side by side.. We’ve held each other through the loud days and the quiet ones, choosing love even when it wasn’t easy. What we’ve built is more than time it’s trust, patience, friendship, and home..If this is what four years feel like, we’re ready for the long, long lifetime ahead.. Always us. #AnVI ki Kahani#HappyAnniversary #BetterTogether.”

Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain got married on December 14, 2021, in an opulent traditional wedding ceremony held in Mumbai, after dating for several years.