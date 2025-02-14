Govt ready to support drone innovations: Dinesh

Vijayawada: Chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation K Dinesh Kumar asked students to come forward with innovative drone uses incorporating cutting-edge technology. He said that the corporation will provide full support and cooperation to such students.

As part of this initiative, 10 students presented new and innovative use cases at the SRM University with the university’s cooperation. Drone Corporation CMD Dinesh Kumar, who was the chief guest at the event, personally reviewed the student-designed drone use cases.

He interacted with the students, asking about the methods they used to design them and other related details. He said if the drone use cases developed by students are practically feasible, user-friendly, and applicable at the field level, they will be implemented by government departments, and the students will be provided with further assistance.

The Drone Corporation chairman said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving special importance to promote the drone sector. As part of this, the state government has developed a Drone Policy aimed at the growth of the drone sector. Work is progressing rapidly in Orvakal, Kurnool district, to establish a 300 acre Drone City.

The new and innovative use cases created by the students the maritime drone developed by SRM University student Manikanti stood out. The drone was designed to help patrol coastal areas more efficiently and detect unauthorised intrusions by vessels. It also has the capability to detect individuals who might be drowning in the sea and assist in rescuing them.

A wildlife surveillance drone created by students from Acharya Nagarjuna University, K Naren Kaushik and Janvi, and Dr Tousheef Ahmad was thought-provoking. This drone is capable of tracking the movement of wild animals coming from forests into human settlements.