Live
- 3 held for burglary, `3 crore property recovered
- FGG urges CM to ban single-use plastic in State
- Samsung unveils its most affordable 5G smartphone
- Cops nab 5 involved in dacoity
- Bandi visits Tibetan refugee centre in Bylakuppe, K’taka
- HYDRAA Demolishes Illegal Buildings at Prakruthi Resorts for Encroaching on Komati Kunta Lake
- Girl injured in alleged acid attack in Annamayya district
- WPL: Indian domestic players primed to leave their mark in tournament’s third season
- Schwab, Georgieva Discuss ‘New Era’ of Global Transformations at World Governments Summit in Dubai
- Rigorous cleaning not enough to kill superbug bacteria lurking in hospital drains: Study
Just In
Govt ready to support drone innovations: Dinesh
Vijayawada: Chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation K Dinesh Kumar asked students to come forward with innovative drone...
Vijayawada: Chairman and managing director of Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation K Dinesh Kumar asked students to come forward with innovative drone uses incorporating cutting-edge technology. He said that the corporation will provide full support and cooperation to such students.
As part of this initiative, 10 students presented new and innovative use cases at the SRM University with the university’s cooperation. Drone Corporation CMD Dinesh Kumar, who was the chief guest at the event, personally reviewed the student-designed drone use cases.
He interacted with the students, asking about the methods they used to design them and other related details. He said if the drone use cases developed by students are practically feasible, user-friendly, and applicable at the field level, they will be implemented by government departments, and the students will be provided with further assistance.
The Drone Corporation chairman said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving special importance to promote the drone sector. As part of this, the state government has developed a Drone Policy aimed at the growth of the drone sector. Work is progressing rapidly in Orvakal, Kurnool district, to establish a 300 acre Drone City.
The new and innovative use cases created by the students the maritime drone developed by SRM University student Manikanti stood out. The drone was designed to help patrol coastal areas more efficiently and detect unauthorised intrusions by vessels. It also has the capability to detect individuals who might be drowning in the sea and assist in rescuing them.
A wildlife surveillance drone created by students from Acharya Nagarjuna University, K Naren Kaushik and Janvi, and Dr Tousheef Ahmad was thought-provoking. This drone is capable of tracking the movement of wild animals coming from forests into human settlements.