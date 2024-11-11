Govt releases schedule for crop insurance

Srikakulam: The State government released the schedule for crop insurance during the rabi season and farmers need to pay a nominal premium to get covered under the insurance scheme.

During the kharif season, farmers did not pay the premium amount as the kharif crops were covered under the insurance as part of crop loans sanctioned by the banks.

For rabi season, the scheme is applicable for crops like paddy, black and green grams, jowar, maize, groundnut and horticulture crops mango and cashew etc. For all the above crops Pradhana Manthri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) insurance scheme will be applicable for the rabi season. This scheme will be implemented for groundnut crop by considering the whole district as a unit and for other crops, mandal as a unit to assess damage of the crop due to calamities and insects’ attacks etc. During rabi season, various types of crops are being cultivated in an extent of 2.8 lakh acres across the district.

For payment of premium for paddy crop, farmers can pay the premium till December 31, and for all other crops payment should be made before December 15.

Insurance amount covered per acre crop for green gram is Rs 18,000, for black gram Rs 20,000, for jowar Rs 19,000 and for maize Rs 38,000.Farmers need to pay premium amount of Rs 45 for green gram, Rs 50 for black gram, Rs 48 for jowar and Rs 114 for maize. The farmers urge officials to spread awareness so that more farmers can avail benefit from the insurance scheme.