Govt sanctions 347 crores for construction of Medical college in Pulivendula

The government has approved the release of Rs 347 crore for the establishment of the YSR Government Hospital and Medical College at Pulivendula in Kadapa district. The order was issued last night.

According to the ordinance, the present regional hospital in Pulivendu has been converted into a hospital and medical college with 300 beds. The government has issued a grant of 10 crores to the JNTU Engineering College in Pulivendula.

The administrative sanction orders for setting up of the centre have been issued by the Secretary of Medical Health KS Jawahar Reddy.