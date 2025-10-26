Govt sanctions Rs 14 cr for flood relief in 11 districts

Vijayawada: The State Government has sanctioned Rs.14 crore to provide immediate assistance for rescue and relief operations in districts severely affected by the recent heavy rains and floods. The decision follows a review meeting held by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) on October 21 to assess the situation and recommend necessary relief measures. To effect this, revenue (disaster management) department special chief secretary G Sai Prasad issued GO Rt.No 111 on Saturday, permitting District Collectors to draw funds under Treasury Rule (TR)-27 to meet urgent expenditure required to support flood victims. According to the GO, the government allocated Rs.2 crore each to Chittoor, Tirupati, and SPSR Nellore districts, while Rs.1 crore each has been sanctioned for YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Prakasam, Bapatla, Kurnool, Nandyal, Sri Satya Sai, and Anantapur districts. The funds are aimed at addressing immediate needs in the wake of widespread flooding that damaged infrastructure, disrupted transport, and affected thousands of families across several parts of the State. The collectors have been instructed to prioritize key relief measures such as evacuation of affected people, supply of safe drinking water, food, milk, health camps, and sanitation facilities in the flood-hit areas.

In cases where cyclone shelters are insufficient, government schools and colleges would be converted into temporary relief camps. The government has also permitted the use of APSRTC buses for transporting victims to safer locations, with payments to be made from the sanctioned funds. Additionally, District Collectors have been directed to coordinate with the Roads and Buildings, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) departments for clearing fallen trees and restoring road connectivity to ensure the quick movement of relief teams. The government emphasised that all expenditures should comply with NDMA guidelines, and collectors must submit utilization certificates and refund any unspent amounts within 30 days.