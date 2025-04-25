Live
Govt sanctions Rs 6 cr for hostel repairs in Tirupati dist
He directs officials to complete all works before reopening schools in June
Tirupati: To improve the living conditions of students in welfare hostels across the district, the State Government has released Rs6 crore for repair works. During his visits to a few hostels in Sullurpet mandal on Thursday, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar announced that the funds will be utilised to upgrade facilities in all Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, and BC Welfare hostels.
Another Rs 25 crore has been mobilised through CSR initiatives, BMF contributions, and MP-LADS funds to meet further infrastructural and basic facility requirements. The collector stressed that all repair works should be completed before the schools reopen in June following the summer vacation. Engineering departments have already been instructed to ensure timely completion.
As part of the upgrades, basic amenities such as toilets, RO drinking water systems, fans, and lights are being installed in every hostel. Mesh screens are being fitted to doors and windows to prevent mosquito entry, and structural repair works including roof treatment are underway in older buildings. Plans to improve kitchen facilities to ensure better hygiene and efficiency.
“Engineers have been given clear instructions and suggestions on how to further improve the quality of work,” the collector added.
Accompanied by RDO Kiranmai, Dr Venkateswar also visited the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Doravari Satram in Sullurpet Mandal. During the visit, they inspected staff attendance, quality of patient care, and maternity services. He explained the importance of essential medicines in stock and reviewed various departments within the hospital by directly interacting with the medical staff. The collector inquired the number of OPD cases handled daily, the volume of diagnostic tests, and the laboratory.