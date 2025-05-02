Govt schools promise stress-free quality edu

Eluru: Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmashri participated as the chief guest in the distribution of talent awards to six students who excelled in the tenth grade examinations of schools managed by the Zilla Parishad in the joint West Godavari district for the year 2024-25 at the Zilla Parishad Mini Conference Hall here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that government schools provide stress-free quality education and pave the way for the golden future of children everyone should avail free education in government schools and reach greater heights in life.

She said that it is a good development that students in government schools are performing well in the tenth grade exams, comparable to private schools.

She said that most of the district officials and people’s representatives present here are all those who studied in government schools.

She said, “Last year, we were able to provide the Vijaya Ketanam study material useful for class 10 students only three months in advance.

In the next academic year, the Vijaya Ketanam study material will definitely be provided in the month of August or September.” She honoured six students who came in first, second and third places in Eluru, West Godavari, and East Godavari districts.

A cash prize of Rs 10,000 for those who secured the first place and Rs 5,000 for the second and third place respectively, along with a memento, certificate of appreciation and shawl were presented.

Speaking to reporters, Pedapadu student of Eluru district, Milandi Niharika, and Akiveedu student of West Godavari district, Kolli Shanavi, said that the state government has provided many opportunities along with free education, and because of that they have a chance to score good marks.

They said that the success study material provided by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmashri has become a compass for success. They said that they will consider the success achieved in class 10 as the first step and pursue higher studies in the future and serve the state and the country well.

Zilla Parishad CEO K Bhimeshwara Rao, District Education Officers M Venkata Lakshmamma, E Narayana, DCEB Secretary A Sarveswara Rao, DYEO N Ravindra Bharathi, Mandal Education Officers, Principals, students, their family members, Zilla Parishad staff, and others participated in this programme.