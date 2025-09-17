Govt services in the state to get ratings, says CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that all government services in Andhra Pradesh will soon be rated to improve accountability and efficiency. Addressing the second day of the Collectors’ Conference, the Chief Minister reviewed initiatives such as Quantum Valley, WhatsApp Governance, Data Lake, RTGS Lens, and Aware 2.0, stressing the need for greater use of technology in governance.

He made it clear that secretaries and senior officials should no longer demand repeated reports from district collectors. Instead, they must obtain field-level information directly from the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) system. “Work is getting delayed because senior officers keep asking collectors for reports. That era is over,” he stated.

Pointing out weak performance in certain departments, particularly revenue, the CM said: “Despite repeated reminders, people are not satisfied with the services of the Revenue Department. Henceforth, all government services will be rated, and even the quality of files reviewed by collectors will be assessed. Senior officers too must change their work style.”

Chandrababu directed that within two months, 100 per cent of government files must be online. To ensure transparency, forensic auditing systems will also be introduced. He said next-generation technologies should be leveraged to deliver last-mile benefits effectively.

Through RTGS, the Aware system is already providing 42 types of data to collectors. A comprehensive Data Lake will be operational by November, enabling real-time tracking of district performance. “By the next Collectors’ Conference, we will have systems that can point out, in real-time, which districts need to improve and in what areas,” he added.

RTG district centres will be ready by November, and in October, training programs will be conducted for ministers, officials, and collectors on technology usage.

The CM said an Alert Broadcast System will be set up to warn citizens during natural disasters and emergencies. Plans are also underway to analyze CCTV footage systematically. “We have moved from a time of low bandwidth to an era of high bandwidth. We will fully utilise the services of energetic young IAS officers,” he said.

Five young officers have been appointed to help build a technology ecosystem in the state, with responsibilities not only in tech but also in innovation. “I’ve spoken to many IAS officers recently. Some of the younger ones have fresh and innovative ideas, and we are identifying such talent for key assignments,” Chandrababu noted.

During the conference, designs for Quantum Valley buildings were showcased, and the CM sought feedback from collectors. He revealed that space will be readied to host 3,000-qubit quantum computers in future. The proposed Quantum Valley complex is expected to provide workspace for around 80,000 employees.