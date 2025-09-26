Govt to check political crime, misuse of social media: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu told the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday that his government is focused on two priorities: exposing “criminals in political guise” and “curbing the misuse of social media”. He warned of serious action against those who commit crimes on women and spread fake campaigns using social media platforms. Expressing concern over fake campaigns on social media, the CM warned of strict actionagainst those posting objectionable content, particularly threatening women.

The Chief Minister urged workers of the parties constituting the National Democratic Alliance ruling the state, MLAs, and TDP leaders to act with restraint while the government strengthens the system.

The House took up a short discussion on law and order, during which several MLAs expressed their dissatisfaction with the ways of the Police Department. They complained that some issues remain unresolved even after the NDA came to power. Some MLAs strongly demanded tighter control over social media.

The Chief Minister alleged that the policing system had deteriorated during the previous YSRCP government's tenure and efforts are underway to reform all departments.

According to the Chief Minister, he was the first victim of the previous YSRCP government's alleged high-handedness, which led to his arrest, jailing and surveillance with drones. The TDP supremo sought to clarify that he does not believe in "revenge politics" and emphasised that "no one can escape the law”.

The Chief Minister said the House could not forget the “harassment and humiliation” suffered by TDP leaders and workers under the YSR Congress Party regime between 2019 and 2024. He recalled that 2,600 cases were filed against TDP activists and even attempt-to-rape charges were slapped on current Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu. “Seventeen cases were filed against me. Ministers and MLAs were harassed. This was the height of anarchy during the YSRCP government,” he said. The climate of fear also drove away investors, including Singapore firms linked to the Amaravati capital project.

Referring to the March 2019 Vivekananda Reddy murder case, the Chief Minister lashed out at circle inspector Sankaraiah for “acting along with criminals” and even issuing notices to a sitting Chief Minister. “Sankaraiah, instead of protecting the crime scene, sent notices to me. That was the state of affairs,” the Chief Minster recalled.

The Chief Minister accused his opponents of spreading falsehoods through political yatras and online campaigns. “Paid batches are churning fake news. When in power they behaved in one way, now they act in another,” he remarked.

Responding to criticism that the NDA government is being lenient, he said: “If I wanted, I could have made arrests on day one. I am not afraid, but I am acting responsibly. Wrongdoers will not be spared. First, their political masks must be removed before the people. Then action will follow.”

Naidu said social media has become a major law and order challenge. “The Karnataka High Court has said regulation is mandatory. In Andhra Pradesh, character assassinations are rampant, even against me. Platforms are hiding behind foreign laws. We will act firmly,” he warned.

The Chief Minister claimed crime against women has declined since the NDA took office. “This government will not compromise on law and order,” he declared. Sharing statistics, the CM observed that crimes against women had decreased by five per cent in the past year, dowry deaths declined by 43 per cent, murders of women by 15 per cent and female suicides by 59 per cent. Naidu also noted that cyber threats against women were down by 17 per cent and 343 individuals involved in crimes against women were jailed. Further, Naidu said several measures have been taken to protect women, including improving police response time to eight to 10 minutes and Sakthi teams were formed. Rowdy sheets will be opened against sexual offenders, he stated.

The CM also highlighted that the state had "successfully curbed marijuana smuggling and drugs" through the Eagle Task Force, declaring Andhra Pradesh a "ganja cultivation-free state". Naidu appealed to citizens to stay alert against cyber fraud, noting that even educated people are falling victim to online scams. Moreover, he reaffirmed that the NDA government is committed to maintaining law and order, and is working to instill public confidence in the system.