Govt to crack down on alcohol diversion

Vijayawada: To combat the illegal diversion of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), Rectified Spirit (RS), and Ethanol, the state prohibition and excise department conducted a statewide video conference with distillery officers. Excise commissioner Nishanth Kumar and enforcement director Rahul Dev Sharma led the meeting, issuing strict instructions to enhance monitoring at distilleries to prevent the diversion of alcohol intended for industrial or potable use.

Principal secretary for excise and GAD, Mukesh Kumar Meena, said robust regulatory oversight is needed to prevent diversion, emphasising accountability, transparency, and technology-driven monitoring. His regular reviews and coordination with enforcement teams have intensified the department’s crackdown on illegal activities. Meena also directed officials to improve interdepartmental coordination, enhance surveillance systems, and address gaps in tracking industrial alcohol movement and usage.

The initiative follows a significant enforcement action in the Palakollu spurious liquor case, where 36 individuals were arrested, and over 2,200 litre of diverted spirit, along with counterfeit liquor bottles, labels, and packaging, were seized.

Investigations uncovered an organised network diverting spirit under the pretext of industrial use, such as hand sanitizer production, for illicit liquor manufacturing. Two repeat offenders admitted to sourcing ethanol through a Telangana-based pharmaceutical firm that misused its RS-III licence and temporary Covid-era permissions. Supporting materials, including empty bottles, brand labels, and caps, were traced to Mumbai vendors, highlighting the interstate scope of the operation.