'Govt undermining democracy with illegal arrests'

Rajamahendravaram: CPI State secretariat member Ravula Venkaiah criticised the State government for suppressing public movements in the State and for undermining democracy with illegal arrests. Speaking at a press conference held at the party office here on Friday, Venkaiah said that during these three years, people were fed up with Chief Minister Jagan's administration.

Referring to 'Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutwam' programme, he ridiculed that the YSRCP leaders were shouting at Gadapa Gadapa without doing any good work. He demanded that the Polavaram project should be completed immediately. Venkaiah informed that the party will hold its district convention in Rajahmundry by the end of July. CPI district secretary T Madhu, city secretary Nalla Rama Rao, Jatlu Labor Union President K Rambabu were present at the press meet.