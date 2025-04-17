Govt unveils ‘Mana Mitra’ on WhatsApp

Nandyal: In a major step towards enhancing digital governance, the State government has introduced WhatsApp Governance under the initiative named ‘Mana Mitra’. District Collector G Raja Kumari, in an official statement on Wednesday, announced that the government has designated the WhatsApp number 95523 00009 to deliver a wide range of citizen services directly to mobile phones.

Collector Raja Kumari highlighted that over 254 services are currently being provided through this platform, with plans to expand to 500+ services by June and eventually exceed 1,000 services. This initiative aims not only to deliver services but also to receive public grievances and disseminate key information in a seamless and accessible manner.

Aligning with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the WhatsApp Governance system has been developed by the IT and Real-Time Governance Department. Citizens are encouraged to save the official number 95523 00009 under the name “Mana Mitra” on their mobile phones. The platform is designed to be user-friendly, with the provision for even illiterate users to interact using voice messages via the integrated chatbot.

To ensure widespread awareness and adoption, volunteers and ward secretariat staff are conducting door-to-door campaigns. Pamphlets are being distributed across households to educate citizens about the benefits and functionalities of WhatsApp Governance.

The Collector further mentioned that students can now receive their examination hall tickets via WhatsApp. Services are currently available in Telugu and English, ensuring broader reach.

The range of services includes obtaining OBC, EWS, Income, and No Earning certificates, payment of electricity bills, property tax, and access to trade licenses and land records under the Revenue Department. In addition, APSRTC-related services such as ticket booking, cancellation, journey reminders, bus tracking, refunds, and feedback are also accessible through this platform.