Govt urged to continue existing revenue divisions in Rapthadu

Anantapur: Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha has appealed to the State Government to retain the two existing revenue divisions covering the Rapthadu Assembly constituency.

With the Cabinet sub-committee and Revenue Department examining proposals for reorganising districts and revenue divisions—ensuring all mandals of an Assembly segment fall under a single revenue division—the MLA urged the government to consider the unique geographic conditions of Rapthadu.

In separate letters addressed to Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, CCLA Commissioner Jayalakshmi, Anantapur Collector O Anand, and Sri Sathya Sai District Collector Syam Prasad, Sunitha explained that Rapthadu constituency is geographically split.

Of the six mandals in the constituency, three were placed under Anantapur district and three under Sri Sathya Sai district during district reorganisation. As a result, Rapthadu, Atmakur, and Anantapur Rural mandals fall under the Anantapur Revenue Division, while Ramagiri, Kanaganapalli, and Chennekothapalli mandals come under Dharmavaram Revenue Division.

The MLA noted that the present arrangement is convenient for residents in terms of distance, administration, and access to services.

Citing practical challenges, she said some villages in Atmakur mandal would have to travel nearly 80 km via Anantapur to reach the Dharmavaram RDO office if all mandals were merged into one division. Similarly, villages in Ramagiri and Chennekothapalli mandals would need to travel 80–85 km via Dharmavaram to reach the Anantapur RDO office.