Govt urged to immediately start SHLC works

Nellore: BJP senior leader and Namami Ganga State convenor (NMSC) Midathala Ramesh has appealed to the government to start the Somasila High Level Canal(SHLC) and Peddireddyreddy Palle Reservoir(PPR) works immediately in the interest of farmers conducting agriculture operations. The NGSC along with party leaders submitted representation to the Collector during the Public Grievance Redressal System(PGRS) organided at collectorate here on Monday.

In his representation, the BJP leader has pointed out that though the government has allocated Rs 50 crore for land acquisition related to SHLC, but the administration has spent only Rs 6 crores which led to the state government not interested to allocate the funds for the purpose in the current budget as it will take inordinate delay taking place in the execution of works.

The NGSC alleged that on other side government least bothered over execution of Peddireddypalle reservoir located in Udayagiri constituency as this kind of situation turns into a curse to Atmakur and Udayagiri farmers as they are incurring huge crop losses during the peak agriculture season.