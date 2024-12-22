Govt will give priority to Noor Basha, Dudekula Muslims: Speaker

Visakhapatnam: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu assured that the alliance government will give priority to Noor Basha and Dudekula Muslims in the fields of education and providing employment.

Speaking at the AP Mahajana Sabha held here on Saturday under the aegis of undivided Visakhapatnam district Noor Bhasha and Dudekula BC Welfare Association, Ayyanna Patrudu said the government would provide skill training programme to the youth and help them get employment.

The Assembly Speaker stated that the state government is encouraging towards providing jobs, establishing business units to aspiring industrialists. He suggested that youth and women should focus on self-employment and establish branding for the products they produce.

Ayyanna Patrudu opined that if branding is added to creativity, best results would be derived. He encouraged the youth to think in that direction.

Speaking on the occasion, minister for minority welfare N MD Farooq informed that the Central and state governments are providing all kinds of opportunities for Muslims.

Pendurthi MLA Panchkarla Ramesh Babu said that such programmes reflect the unity of the community and inspire future generations.

Later, the guests inaugurated a welfare building constructed with the support of donations.