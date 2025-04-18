Govt will resume Nandi Awards: Tourism Minister

Vijayawada: Commemorating the 177th birth anniversary of renowned social reformer, poet, and the first Telugu playwright Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu, the Government observed Telugu Natakaranga Dinotsavam and conferred the Kandukuri Puraskarams to distinguished theatre artistes here on Wednesday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation organised a grand function at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram.

As part of the celebration, the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, who graced the occasion as chief guest, highlighted the Government’s commitment to reviving the past glory of arts and culture. He also announced the revival of the Kandukuri Awards from this year and confirmed that the prestigious Nandi Awards and Nandi Natakotsavams will also resume. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a branch of the National School of Drama (NSD) in the state.

A committee of theatre experts headed by Burra Saimadhav was appointed to select the awardees at both state and district levels. The state level Kandukuri Puraskaram was awarded to Dr Kandimalla Sambasiva Rao, Chilakaluripet, Aradhyula Venkateswara Rao, Tenali, and Dr Gurrala Ravikrishna, Nandyal. In addition, 107 artistes from across Andhra Pradesh were chosen for the Kandukuri Visishta Puraskarams. Syamanapudi Venkateswara Rao, A Trinadh, Veerla Vara Prasada Rao, Sukahmanchi Koteswara Rao, HVRS Prasad and Borra Naren from NTR district received awards. Similarly, from Krishna district the award recipients are Jonnalagadda Jaganmohan Rao, B Sivaprasad, Ganulapalli Krishna, B Jayaprakash, N Udayabhaskar and Teetla Rajababu.

AP Nataka Academy Chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna, Awards Committee Chairman Burra Saimadhav, and Himanshu Shukla, Managing Director of AP Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation, were present on the dais.

The evening began with captivating Kuchipudi performances by the disciples of Usha Madhavi and Sappa Sivakumar, who received great appreciation from the audience. The highlight of the evening was the play “Kapiraju”, presented by the artistes of New Modern Theatre Arts, Vijayawada, written and directed by MS Chowdary.